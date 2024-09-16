Bad blood claims four lives

Two brothers and their two cousins were shot dead by their rivals when they were sleeping at their home in Iqbal Town located in Cantonment area in Gujranwala on Monday.

Sources in the police said that the deceased brothers and their cousins were involved in a property dispute and also had had an enmity with the attackers. After committing the crime, the accused fled away from the crime scene. Soon after the murders, a heavy contingent of local police reached the area immediately and took all the dead bodies into their custody. Police team also collected all available evidence from the crime scene. Later the cops shifted the dead bodies to a local hospital for postmortem and further necessary action. The police personnel also registered a murder case against the accused and started investigation.