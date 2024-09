The federal government Monday appointed Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara as the new Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary (FC), according to an official notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Riaz Nazir Gara, a Grade 21 officer of the Police Service, was previously serving in the Punjab government.

The position of Commandant FC had been vacant following the appointment of Moazzam Jah Ansari as Inspector General of Balochistan.