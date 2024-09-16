Movies and films are not just a form of entertainment; they are an essential part of our culture of nay nation. They offer an escape from reality, a way to relax, and a source of inspiration. In many parts of the world, including Pakistan, movies are a vital part of life. They bring joy to people, provide a break from everyday worries, and create a sense of unity among viewers. Unfortunately, the current state of the Pakistani film industry, known as Lollywood, is disappointing. The industry struggles to produce quality films, and the few movies that do come out each year are often repetitive and lack originality. For the people of Pakistan, good movies are more important now than ever. The country faces numerous challenges, including political instability, economic difficulties, and social issues. Amid these problems, people need something to uplift their spirits, something to take their minds off their struggles. However, the entertainment options in Pakistan are limited. Television dramas are often focused on family disputes and tragedies, which can be emotionally draining. The lack of quality films only adds to the problem, leaving people with very few options for relaxation and enjoyment. The Pakistani film industry, which once had the potential to thrive, has failed to meet the entertainment needs of the people.

In stark contrast, Bollywood, the film industry in neighboring India, continues to thrive. Bollywood produces hundreds of movies each year, ranging from action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances and blockbusters. These films not only entertain but also inspire millions of people around the world. Bollywood has managed to capture the hearts of viewers with its diverse and engaging content. The success of Bollywood can be attributed to its willingness to innovate, invest in high-quality production, and embrace new ideas. In comparison, Lollywood struggles to produce even three to four films a year. These films often revolve around similar themes, such as family conflicts or love stories, which limits their appeal to a broader audience. One of the major issues facing the Pakistani film industry is the lack of investment in modernizing production facilities and theaters. The outdated technology and poorly maintained theaters make it difficult for filmmakers to create high-quality films. Without the necessary resources, directors and producers are unable to experiment with new ideas or take risks with different genres. This results in films that are often predictable and lack the creativity needed to attract viewers. Additionally, the industry suffers from a lack of skilled professionals, including writers, directors, and technicians, who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. And we are still working through unproductive Shahnoor, Ever new, Shabab studios.

To revive the Pakistani film industry, several steps need to be taken. First and foremost, there needs to be significant investment in upgrading the infrastructure. Modernizing theaters and production facilities will allow filmmakers to create films that meet international standards. This will not only improve the quality of the films but also attract a wider audience. Additionally, the government should provide financial incentives and support to filmmakers, encouraging them to take risks and explore new genres. By creating a more favorable environment for filmmakers, the industry can attract new talent and produce a more diverse range of films. Another important step is to focus on creating original and engaging content. The Pakistani film industry needs to move away from the repetitive themes of family disputes and love stories. Instead, filmmakers should explore different genres, such as science fiction, fantasy, and historical dramas, which have the potential to attract a larger audience. By telling stories that resonate with viewers and reflect the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, the industry can regain its relevance and appeal. Furthermore, collaboration with international filmmakers can bring new ideas and perspectives to the industry, helping to raise the standard of Pakistani films.

Moammar Rana is an example of an actor who has shown what can be achieved with talent and dedication. His performance in the movie Choorian (1998) was a turning point for the Pakistani film industry. The film was a massive success, earning widespread acclaim and bringing attention to the potential of Lollywood. Moammar Rana’s acting skills, cute face, impressive personality, and commitment to his craft ¡have inspired many, and his success is a testament to what is possible in the Pakistani film industry. However, despite the success of Choorian, the industry has failed to build on this momentum. The lack of standardized quality, coupled with old and poorly maintained theaters, has prevented Lollywood from producing films that can not compete with international blockbusters like Titanic or Bahubali.

The content of Pakistani films also needs to change. The reliance on outdated themes, such as guns and third-class dance culture, is holding the industry back. These themes do not resonate with modern audiences, who are looking for more meaningful and impactful stories. The industry needs to focus on creating content that is relevant to the current times and reflects the values and aspirations of the people. By embracing modernization and creativity, the Pakistani film industry can rise again and provide the people with the entertainment they deserve. This includes producing films that can not only entertain but also educate and inspire viewers. Similarly, the Pakistani film industry is at a crisis. Industry has the potential to thrive, but it requires significant changes to achieve this. By investing in modernizing infrastructure, creating original content, and embracing new ideas, Lollywood can revive itself and regain its place in the hearts of the people. The journey will not be easy, but with dedication and the right support, the Pakistani film industry can rise to new heights. The people of Pakistan deserve better entertainment options, and it is up to the industry to deliver on this promise.

The Writer is a Senior Social & Analytical Analyst

Can be found at figure786@hootmail.com