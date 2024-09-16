Dam Delays

Blame either ill planning or financial constraints, the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project has become an epitome of setbacks. Back in 2020, when the then government initiated work on the project, it was estimated to cost Rs 479 billion. This rushed start, later affected by political uncertainties and poor planning, caused unexplained delays. Now, after four years, the estimates have Rs 1,400 billion. Much of this cost came from delays and land purchases, with Rs 120 billion already spent.

The Diamer-Bhasha Dam is crucial for our water and food security. Consider United Nations reports, which warn Pakistan may face a major water shortage by 2025, and by 2040, the country could experience its worst drought in history. It is a textbook phrase that Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources, but in reality, the country is a case study of wasting its potential to generate cheap electricity and convert barren land into fertile soil. A half-truth is that the construction of Mangla and Tarbela dams added cheap megawatts and better water management to canals. A bitter truth, however, is that progress on large-scale water projects stalled after Mangla and Tarbela dams.

The Diamer-Bhasha dam needs to be prioritized. Even though a high-level meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, assessed the dam’s progress, but no concrete development was announced. Senior officials from relevant departments stressed the urgency of completing the project as soon as possible. Despite the rising costs and challenges, the dam is essential for our energy needs and water conversation. Not only will it provide irrigation and electricity, but it will also offer significant employment opportunities for the region. Moreover, the government’s decision to construct 32 new small dams is a positive step forward. These smaller dams, funded with billions of rupees, will help to alleviate some of the pressing water and electricity needs the country is faced with. However, more than just good intentions are needed; concrete action and proper planning are crucial for ensuring the success of these projects.

While financing remains a challenge, the government must prioritise the national interest and take necessary steps to complete these projects. Pakistan’s water and food security depend on it. With the right focus, these dams could transform the country’s agricultural and energy sectors, bringing much-needed relief to the economy. *