Vehicle sales see 12% growth

Pakistan’s automotive sector has recorded a significant 12% year-on-year increase in overall vehicle sales during the first two months of the current fiscal year (July-August 2024). According to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), 22,025 vehicles were sold during this period, compared to 19,678 units in the same period last year. Car sales saw a remarkable growth of 36% during the same timeframe, with 17,288 units sold, up from 12,700 units sold during the same period last year. In August 2024 alone, 11,669 vehicles were sold, slightly lower than the 11,713 units sold in August 2023. However, vehicle sales grew by 13% month-on-month, rising from 10,536 units sold in July 2024 to 11,669 in August. Car sales for August 2024 reached 8,699 units, a 15% increase compared to the 7,479 units sold in August 2023. Month-on-month, car sales also saw a marginal growth of 1%, rising from 8,589 units in July to 8,699 in August.