Champions Italy, Argentina qualify for Davis Cup final eight

Defending champions Italy qualified for the Davis Cup final eight on Saturday without playing as Argentina advanced with a dominant 3-0 win over Finland. Italy and Argentina join Spain, Australia, the United States and Germany, who are already through to the eight-team finals in Malaga, Spain from November 19-24. On Sunday, the last two places are up for grabs with Britain needing to beat Canada 3-0 at home in Manchester to take the Group D berth ahead of the Canadians.

All is to play for in Group A between Brazil, Belgium and the Netherlands, depending on the result of the clash between the Dutch and Italy.

In Bologna, Italy advanced thanks to Brazil’s 2-1 victory over Belgium. Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro beat Belgian Zizou Bergs 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 after Joao Fonseca defeated Raphael Collignon 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3. Belgium kept their slim hopes alive thanks to their doubles victory. In Group D, Guillermo Coria’s Argentina powered back after 2-1 to Canada on Tuesday crushing last year’s semi-finalists Finland. Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Eero Vasa 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 with Francisco Cerundolo battling past Otto Virtanen 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-0

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni survived dropping their opening set to take the doubles. Argentina return to the last eight for the first time since 2019. “We knew we had to win 3-0,” said Gonzalez. Etcheverry added: “The Davis Cup was a tournament I always dreamed about as a child. It was so important to get the first point.” In China, Reilly Opelka saved two match points, with Brandon Nakashima also winning as the United States beat Germany 2-1 to take top spot in Group C.