Harry Styles debuts mullet haircut at London Fashion Week

Harry Styles is embracing the daylight with his latest public appearance. The “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker made his return to the spotlight with a rare outing during 2024 London Fashion Week, sitting front row at the SS Daley Fashion Show Sept. 13. The singer-sporting a navy button-down shirt with matching navy pants in his first London Fashion Week appearance since 2014-took in the show alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, while his My Policeman co-star Emma Corrin was also in attendance.

Styles, 30, had also seemingly updated his hairdo since he was seen in February at the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United in England. While his hair was brushed up on top and trimmed short on the sides at the soccer game, he appeared to have grown his hair out into a mullet at the fashion show.

The updated look comes after the former One Direction band member was spotted at a U2 concert in Las Vegas last November with Canadian actress Taylor Russell, though the two had reportedly parted ways by May of this year. Styles was seen rocking a shaved head at the concert, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

Days later, the singer’s mom Anne Twist spoke out about the online chatter, reminding fans to be mindful of their critiques.

“When you consider that Harry has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she wrote in a social media post. “Sorry but I don’t get it.”

Styles has largely cut out public appearances since he wrapped his Love on Tour in July 2023, which spanned nearly two years and grossed over $600 million according to Billboard. He also took home two Grammy Awards that year for his third studio album Harry’s House, including Album of the Year.