ELECTORAL FARCE IN INDIA

India, the world’s largest democracy, faced intense scrutiny during its 2024 general elections, which garnered significant international media attention. This spotlight has underscored the nation’s growing global influence and, concurrently, cast a critical eye on its democratic processes. The Indian National Congress (INC) has persistently levelled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party has engaged in various forms of electoral manipulation. These accusations include claims of voter suppression, electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, and strategic media control, painting a grim picture of the integrity of India’s electoral process.

One of the central allegations against the BJP involves the manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The Congress party and other opposition groups have voiced deep mistrust towards EVMs, questioning their reliability and security. Despite the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) assurances about the robustness of these machines, the opposition’s calls for a return to paper ballots highlight a significant divide in trust between the ruling party and its critics. This mistrust has been amplified by the BJP’s unexpected and overwhelming victories, which the opposition attributes to potential tampering. Although the ECI reported resolving nearly all complaints related to EVM violations promptly, scepticism persists. The challenge lies in balancing the technological advances of modern elections with the need for transparency and voter confidence.

Another serious accusation is the alleged weaponization of state institutions by the BJP, particularly through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Critics argue that these agencies, which should operate as impartial arbiters of justice, have been repurposed as instruments for political intimidation. The CBI, traditionally tasked with investigating serious criminal offences and corruption, has been accused of targeting opposition leaders with politically motivated probes. Similarly, the ED, responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting financial crimes, is alleged to have pursued opposition figures with disproportionate vigour, often leading to high-profile raids and legal entanglements. This strategic deployment of investigative resources appears designed to not only discredit and weaken opposition leaders but also to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Such misuse of state machinery disrupts the fundamental principle of fairness in democratic governance. When state institutions, intended to serve all citizens equally, are perceived as being manipulated for partisan advantage, it undermines the very essence of democracy. This erosion of institutional integrity compromises public trust in the electoral process and diminishes the accountability and transparency that are essential for a healthy democratic system.

Voter suppression tactics form another critical facet of the allegations against the BJP. Reports of manipulated voter rolls, intimidating security measures, and barriers to voting in opposition-stronghold regions have surfaced. These tactics, if proven, would represent a deliberate effort to disenfranchise voters and alter election outcomes. The Congress party argues that these actions disproportionately affect opposition supporters, thereby skewing results in favour of the ruling party. Voter suppression undermines the core democratic principle of equal participation and raises questions about the fairness of elections where significant segments of the electorate may be systematically excluded.

Financial inducements, including vote-buying, represent another grave concern. The BJP has been accused of using its financial resources to sway elections by distributing money, gifts, and other incentives to voters, particularly in poorer regions. This practice threatens to erode the democratic process by prioritizing monetary benefits over the principles of fair competition. The ability to buy votes undermines the integrity of elections and places parties with greater financial resources at an undue advantage. Such practices also raise ethical questions about the role of money in politics and the potential for corruption within the electoral system.

Lastly, the BJP’s influence over the media and its strategic election timing have been subjects of significant debate. The Congress party has criticized the ruling party for allegedly controlling mainstream and social media platforms to shape public opinion and suppress opposition voices. This manipulation, they argue, creates an uneven informational landscape where the ruling party can overshadow opposition campaigns and skew voter perceptions. Additionally, accusations that the BJP strategically times elections to benefit its strongholds further complicate the electoral landscape. These tactics, combined with alleged exertion of influence over the Election Commission of India, could compromise the impartiality of the election process and undermine democratic fairness.

The allegations against the BJP regarding election rigging—ranging from EVM tampering and misuse of state institutions to voter suppression and financial inducements—pose serious questions about the integrity of India’s democratic processes. The need for transparency, accountability, and reform in the electoral system is evident. Ensuring that elections are free, fair, and conducted without manipulation is crucial for maintaining democratic principles and public trust. Such practices definitely raise questions about India’s so-called claims of the world’s largest democracy. As a matter of fact, this farce is well short of ensuring the true will of its people.

The writer is an independent researcher who writes on issues concerning national and regional security. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com