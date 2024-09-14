Ayesha Omar reacts to viral video of her Indian lookalike

Renowned Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar – known for her beauty and vibrant personality – was recently taken by surprise after discovering her doppelgänger on Instagram.

Omar, famous for her roles in popular dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Habs and the beloved sitcom Bulbulay, reacted to a viral reel of her lookalike with astonishment.

In an Instagram story, Omar expressed her surprise at the uncanny resemblance, sharing a video of an Indian influencer, Sakshi Agarwal, dancing to a song.

She humorously questioned her fans, asking, “Whoahhhhhh, someone tagged me on this reel and for a minute I thought it was me. Hah wowwww. Is this AI or my doppelgänger? Who is this, guys?”

The reel, which quickly gained traction, showcases Sakshi Agarwal, an Indian influencer and dance enthusiast, who boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram. The resemblance between the two celebrities left Omar’s followers equally astonished, with many commenting on the similarities between the two women.

Currently recovering from a collarbone surgery, Ayesha Omar has maintained her active presence on social media, engaging with fans while recuperating. Omar’s body of work includes not only her successful television career but also notable films like Karachi Se Lahore and Texali Gate.