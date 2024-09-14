Scaling New Heights

Pakistan, with its towering peaks, is often regarded as one of the most thrilling and challenging destinations for mountaineers. The country’s Northern areas are home to five of the fourteen highest mountains in the world, including K2, the second-highest peak. These colossal heights not only offer adventure for thrill-seekers worldwide but also represent an untapped treasure for Pakistan’s tourism industry. However, over the years, the challenges of navigating these rugged terrains, the lack of infrastructure, and security concerns have hindered the full potential of the country’s mountaineering tourism. This is where the Pakistan Army has played an essential role, contributing significantly to both the safety and development of the region.

Historically, mountaineering tourism in Pakistan has been overshadowed by global concerns regarding regional instability. Mountaineers from across the globe were attracted to the natural beauty and the sheer challenge of Pakistan’s northern peaks, but the country’s image as a safe travel destination remained clouded by security threats. Recognizing the need to uplift the perception of the region and ensure the safety of both local and international climbers, the Pakistan Army has taken an active role in promoting and securing these areas. Their involvement has helped not just in ensuring safety but also in building the necessary infrastructure to make mountaineering a viable and flourishing industry in Pakistan.

The army’s presence in areas like Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral has helped alleviate security concerns that might deter tourists. Their extensive training in high-altitude warfare and their knowledge of these regions have allowed them to provide vital rescue operations when needed. This has proven to be crucial, especially when climbers face life-threatening situations on the peaks. Many international mountaineers have openly praised the swift and skilled intervention of Pakistan’s military in saving lives during adverse weather conditions or accidents. Their role in these rescue missions has built a sense of trust in the mountaineering community, gradually shifting perceptions about Pakistan’s safety.

Moreover, the Pakistan Army has been directly involved in developing infrastructure in remote mountain areas. With road networks being limited, and often unreliable due to landslides or harsh weather, the army has been instrumental in building and maintaining the Karakoram Highway, which is the main artery leading to the northern regions. This highway, often dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” is a testament to the army’s continuous efforts to connect Pakistan’s most isolated and majestic regions with the rest of the world. Their engineering corps works tirelessly to ensure that tourists can safely travel to base camps, trekking areas, and local villages.

In addition to physical infrastructure, the army’s work extends to fostering local communities that live in the shadow of these mountains. These areas are home to some of the most resilient and hospitable people in Pakistan, many of whom serve as guides, porters, or cooks for expeditions. The army has played a supportive role in providing these locals with training, education, and employment opportunities that align with the growth of tourism. This not only strengthens the local economy but also helps preserve the cultural and historical significance of these areas. In turn, tourists receive a more enriched experience, one that offers them a deeper connection to the people and landscapes of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army’s involvement in tourism extends beyond just physical security and infrastructure. They have organized and sponsored expeditions to promote Pakistan as a top destination for adventure tourism. These efforts have encouraged both international and local climbers to explore Pakistan’s peaks. By facilitating international mountaineering events, such as expeditions to K2 or Nanga Parbat, the army has placed Pakistan’s towering mountains on the global stage. These events have not only showcased the nation’s natural beauty but have also helped mountaineers from around the world see Pakistan as a legitimate and exciting destination.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s efforts to encourage winter tourism have also benefited from the army’s initiatives. Skiing, snowboarding, and trekking in the icy wilderness are gaining traction, with the army ensuring that security and logistical aspects are well managed. Resorts in areas like Malam Jabba and Naltar Valley are seeing growing numbers of tourists, thanks to the support and promotion of winter sports. The army’s commitment to maintaining security in these regions ensures that winter sports enthusiasts from around the world can enjoy Pakistan’s unique landscapes without worry.

The economic impact of promoting mountaineering tourism in Pakistan cannot be understated. Mountaineering has the potential to transform the financial landscape of Pakistan’s northern areas by creating jobs, generating foreign exchange, and developing local businesses. As mountaineers and adventure tourists visit these remote areas, they spend on accommodations, guides, local products, and other services, providing a much-needed boost to the economy. For example, a single large mountaineering expedition can inject tens of thousands of dollars into the local economy. With hundreds of climbers visiting annually, the cumulative economic effect can be massive.

Countries like Nepal have demonstrated how mountain tourism can become a significant part of the national economy. Pakistan, with its more extensive and less crowded ranges, has the potential to surpass Nepal as a mountaineering destination, provided the right infrastructure and policies are in place. The involvement of the Pakistan Army in ensuring safety and development is a step in the right direction to capitalize on this untapped opportunity. Foreign tourists not only bring in foreign currency but also promote a positive image of Pakistan to the outside world. This ripple effect can lead to even broader economic benefits as global media and travel influencers begin to shift their attention toward Pakistan’s majestic mountains.

Mountaineering tourism in Pakistan has been overshadowed by global concerns regarding regional instability.

Additionally, international climbers have begun sharing their experiences on Pakistan’s peaks, often praising the support they receive from the Pakistan Army. For instance, renowned mountaineer Reinhold Messner, who made a historic ascent of Nanga Parbat, has spoken highly of Pakistan’s mountains, referring to them as some of the most challenging and beautiful peaks he has ever climbed. His feedback and that of others have further validated Pakistan’s position on the global stage as a premier destination for high-altitude climbing.

One of the key figures in showcasing Pakistan’s mountaineering prowess to the world is Ali Sadpara, a legendary Pakistani mountaineer who, along with his team, became the first to summit Nanga Parbat in winter. Sadpara’s efforts and achievements, supported by the Pakistan Army, highlighted the growing capabilities of Pakistani climbers. His untimely disappearance during an attempt to summit K2 in winter sent shockwaves through the mountaineering community. The Pakistan Army, once again, took charge of the rescue operation, utilizing advanced equipment and helicopters to search for Sadpara and his team. While the mission ultimately ended in tragedy, the army’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s mountaineers and its reputation for rescue operations was demonstrated to the world.

The Pakistan Army’s role is not limited to ensuring that mountaineers and trekkers are safe; they also play a crucial role in the environmental stewardship of these mountainous regions. Given the influx of tourists, there is a growing concern about the environmental impact on Pakistan’s fragile mountain ecosystems. The army has led initiatives to manage waste, reduce pollution, and promote sustainable tourism practices. One such campaign involved removing tons of garbage left behind by expeditions on K2 and other mountains. By promoting environmental consciousness, the Pakistan Army is ensuring that future generations will also have the opportunity to explore and enjoy these pristine landscapes.

In conclusion, the intertwining of the Pakistan Army’s efforts with the country’s natural potential presents an opportunity for Pakistan to emerge as a leading destination for mountain tourism. The economic benefits of mountaineering tourism are clear, from job creation and local business growth to generating foreign exchange. The contributions of the Pakistan Army in providing security, developing infrastructure, and fostering local talent are undeniable. With their continued involvement, Pakistan’s towering peaks can become not just a symbol of natural beauty but a beacon for global tourists seeking unparalleled adventure. The army’s support, combined with the unmatched landscapes of Pakistan, is poised to make the country a top destination for mountaineers worldwide.

As the world’s mountaineers continue to turn their gaze toward Pakistan’s peaks, the Pakistan Army will remain a guiding force, ensuring that this ascent toward a brighter, more prosperous future continues. Their role in facilitating tourism, safeguarding visitors, and promoting sustainable development highlights the essential partnership between Pakistan’s natural beauty and the tireless efforts of its defenders. With the right momentum, Pakistan is poised to not only reclaim its position on the world’s adventure tourism map but also to redefine the way the world sees this vibrant and diverse nation.

The writer is a journalist, TV presenter & column writer. She can be reached via her insta account @farihaspeaks