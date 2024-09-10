Imran Khan and Israel

There is much more to the fast-growing wave of support for PTI Founder Imran Khan than meets the eye. In the realm of international politics, alliances and friendships between nations can often be complex and subject to change. However, Pakistan has been one of the strongest supporters of Palestine since its inception, its support being more than any Muslim country due to its identity as an Islamic republic and its wider association with the Muslim Ummah. Israel’s existence and recognition are fundamentally against Pakistan’s ideology and the norms of the Ummah, leading to a clear conflict of interest.

In a surprising turn of events, allegations have surfaced regarding Imran Khan and his supposed ties with Israel. This alleged connection stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s decades-old policy of supporting Palestine and denouncing Israeli actions in the region. Revelations have emerged in the renowned Israeli newspaper, The Times of Israel, by female Jewish journalist Enver Bashirova regarding Imran Khan. Pakistan has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, aligning itself closely with the Palestinian cause.

Over the years, Pakistan has consistently condemned Israeli actions in Palestine, refusing to engage in diplomatic relations with Israel and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian state on international platforms such as the United Nations. Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine has transcended political motives and is deeply ingrained in Islamic principles, resonating deeply with the sentiments of the Pakistani people.

Reports suggest that Khan may have utilized his ties with the Goldsmith family to convey messages to Israeli officials.

During his tenure, Imran Khan oversaw a tipsy-turvy rollercoaster ride of policies, publicly upholding Pakistan’s traditional backing of the Palestinian cause; vocalizing his condemnation of Israeli aggression and advocating for the rights of Palestinians in the same breath as approving back-channel links. In the public eye, this stance not only reflected popular sentiments but also aligned with Pakistan’s historic foreign policy on the issue. However, behind the scenes, Imran Khan seemed to adopt a more nuanced approach, attempting to strike a delicate balance between his public support for Palestine and discreet diplomacy.

Imran Khan’s efforts to strengthen ties with longstanding allies like China and Saudi Arabia while engaging with countries historically at odds with Pakistan hint at a potential reconsideration of Pakistan’s strict stance on Israel.

His close association with the Goldsmith family, particularly his former wife Jemima Goldsmith, plays a pivotal role in understanding his possible shift in stance towards Israel. The Goldsmith family, prominent figures in British aristocracy, wields considerable influence in political circles. Khan’s support for Jewish nationalist Zac Goldsmith over Muslim candidate Sadiq Khan during his London mayoral election campaign raises questions about his loyalty and allegiances.

Reports suggest that Khan may have utilized his ties with the Goldsmith family to convey messages to Israeli officials, hinting at a desire to normalize relations between Pakistan and Israel. Such actions, if true, underscore a significant departure from Pakistan’s established position on Israel and could indicate a shift in Imran Khan’s approach towards diplomatic engagements and can explain why the entire Western lobby is suddenly so active for his release from prison.

As the Middle East witnesses transformative changes in alliances and strategic interests, Imran Khan’s possible role in reshaping Pakistan’s relationship with Israel remains speculative yet plausible. Yet, all this is supposed to be viewed not just from the lens of geoeconomics but the moral high ground. T

he evolving regional landscape, characterized by unconventional alliances and pragmatic diplomacy, opens up new possibilities for diplomatic engagements previously deemed unattainable. But even if he manages to once again reclaim power and asset the position largely attributed to him in the foreign policy ranks and file, would the ordinary Pakistanis who supported him be able to live with themselves? What would then become of their hollow championing of Palestinian movements?

Is supporting Palestine and boycotting Israeli companies only in vogue until the moment their supposed leader does not come out and pick a choice?

The writer is a freelance columnist.