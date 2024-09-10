PTI offers apology over KP CM’s remarks against journalists

Journalists staged protests in both the Senate and National Assembly on Monday after Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made objectionable remarks about the media during last night’s rally. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership swiftly issued an unconditional apology. During the Senate session, journalists boycotted proceedings in protest against Gandapur’s speech. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar personally approached the journalists, offering an apology.

“We respect the entire journalist community,” Gohar said. “I extend an unconditional apology for any hurt caused by the chief minister’s remarks, which were directed at only a few journalists.” He clarified that the speech was political, adding, “We have no intention of escalating tensions. If we wanted to take the law into our hands, we could have done so by now. There is immense public pressure for PTI founder Imran Khan’s release.” Simultaneously, in the National Assembly, parliamentary reporters also boycotted the session. Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, accompanied by Barrister Gohar, visited the media gallery to apologise. Journalists however demanded a direct apology from Ali Amin Gandapur. Later, Senators Afnan Ullah Khan and Aon Abbas Bappi also visited the press gallery to reconcile with the media representatives. On Sunday, journalists had announced their intention to file a lawsuit against CM Gandapur following his derogatory remarks for them at the PTI rally. The K-P CM while addressing the rally at Islamabad’s Sangjani made severe allegations, labelling journalists as ‘sellouts’ and ‘brokers’. These statements were strongly condemned by reporters. Additionally, journalists reported that PTI workers surrounded the DSNG (Digital Satellite News Gathering) vehicles present at the rally site during Gandapur’s speech. They expressed concerns for their safety, stating that the atmosphere created by the CM’s address had put them at risk.