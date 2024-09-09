Ex-minister Daniyal Aziz indicted for threatening police

Senior politician and former minister Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry has been formally charged on Monday in a case involving threats against the police and the violation of Section 144 on election day.

Daniyal Aziz appeared before Judicial Magistrate Shahid Javed at the Shakargarh court on Monday.

Daniyal Aziz’s lawyer contested the indictment, denying the allegations and demanding a transparent trial in the case. In response, Judge Shahid Javed ordered that the next hearing will be held on September 25, during which prosecution records and witnesses are to be presented.

The First Information Report (FIR) numbered 61/24 was registered against Daniyal Aziz at Sadar police station for allegedly threatening the police and violating Section 144 on election day. Daniyal Aziz had been arrested on the day of the alleged incident but was released on bail two days later. Daniyal Aziz Choudhry was born on 25 February 1965 in Lahore to politician Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, who once served in the Pakistani federal cabinet, and an American mother.