Embezzlement of millions unearthed during raid at GO Company

A joint team of Customs Intelligence, FIA, and FBR conducted a successful raid on the GO Company’s Sahiwal head office, during which records were seized.

Sources revealed that before the joint raid, complete intelligence information was gathered, and the operation was carried out after thorough investigation. The sources also mentioned that action against GO Company had already been initiated. Irregularities were being committed in the company’s inbound warehouse. The raid team also found evidence of organized embezzlement in the outbound section, after which investigations have begun with the suppliers as well, and both goods and records have been confiscated.

Additionally, sources reported that evidence of tax fraud by the company has also been found, and investigations will consider the aspect of money laundering. After recording statements, the investigation process will move forward, and there are reports of large-scale embezzlement, which could lead to further sensational revelations.

It is worth noting that GO Company is active in various cities across the country, and its headquarters is located in Sahiwal. Previously, GO Company’s Mian Khalid and his associates played a central role in the PASCO scandal case.