All mpox patients in K-P recover fully, health dept reports

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Health Department has reported a significant achievement in its fight against monkeypox, announcing that all patients have fully recovered. According to Irshad Ali, the Director of Public Health, there are currently no active cases of monkeypox in the province. The first patient, a resident of Mardan, has also been declared recovered.

Ali confirmed that with the patient’s PCR test returning negative, no active cases of monkeypox remain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Previously, three other patients had already recovered and returned home.

The director further stated that the department has successfully contained the spread of monkeypox within a short period while screening continued at key entry points, including Bacha Khan International Airport and the Torkham border, to ensure ongoing monitoring and containment.