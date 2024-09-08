Guardians in the Shadows

Since its birth in 1947, Pakistan has faced a multitude of security challenges – both internal and external. Through every crisis, one institution has stood as a steadfast guardian of the country’s sovereignty and integrity: the Pakistan military. From the early wars against India to combating internal insurgencies and terrorism, Pakistan’s Armed Forces have played a pivotal role in securing the nation’s borders and defending its people. Despite criticism, especially on social media platforms, where narratives often question its political influence, the military enjoys unparalleled support from the public. This complex relationship between the people and their armed forces underscores the deep-seated trust and love Pakistanis hold for their military, forged through decades of sacrifice and service.

Upon gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan faced immediate threats to its sovereignty. The nascent state was carved out of British India, and the division brought with it a host of challenges-mass migrations, communal violence, and disputes over territorial boundaries. One of the most significant early challenges was the conflict over the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the first Indo-Pak war of 1947-1948. The Pakistan military, still in its infancy, was tasked with defending the new nation’s borders. The Kashmir conflict not only highlighted the military’s importance in Pakistan’s national security strategy but also solidified its role as a central institution in the state.

While the military’s actions in the early years were largely defensive, the political landscape soon began to shift. Civilian governments struggled with political instability, factionalism, and a lack of strong governance. In this vacuum, the military gradually assumed greater control over national policies. General Ayub Khan’s coup in 1958 marked the first instance of direct military rule in Pakistan. While his reign was controversial, it was also marked by stability and development, leading many to view the military as more effective than civilian governments in managing the country’s affairs.

This sentiment of the military as a stabilizing force continued to grow during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Although the war ended in a military stalemate, Pakistanis rallied around their armed forces. The defence of Lahore, in particular, became a symbol of national pride, and the military’s ability to protect the country from a stronger adversary endeared it to the public. Songs of patriotism filled the air, and the army was seen as a unifying force in an otherwise fragmented political landscape.

However, the 1971 secession of East Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh, dealt a severe blow to the military’s prestige. The loss of East Pakistan was a national trauma, and the military was held responsible for its mishandling of the crisis. Despite this significant setback, the Pakistani public continued to hold the armed forces in high regard, primarily because the military remained the only institution capable of defending the nation from external threats.

The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a new set of challenges for Pakistan, as the country became embroiled in internal conflicts and the rise of extremism. The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 had profound implications for Pakistan, leading to the influx of refugees and the spread of radical ideologies. During this period, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) played a pivotal role in supporting the Afghan Mujahideen against Soviet forces, further cementing its status as a critical institution in Pakistan’s security apparatus.

While the military and ISI were engaged in Afghanistan, Pakistan itself began to experience the rise of insurgencies and sectarian violence. The military was tasked with not only defending the country’s borders but also maintaining internal security. The spread of extremist groups, often linked to the Afghan conflict, posed an existential threat to Pakistan’s stability. The Pakistan military, already stretched thin by external challenges, was now forced to confront an increasing number of internal security threats.

This era also saw the military confronting insurgencies in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Separatist movements and militancy in these areas led to frequent military operations aimed at restoring order and protecting national unity. Despite the criticisms levelled at the military for its handling of these conflicts, particularly in Balochistan, where allegations of human rights abuses surfaced, the armed forces continued to enjoy widespread public support. For many Pakistanis, the military’s actions were seen as necessary to preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

The post-9/11 era brought new security challenges, as Pakistan became a frontline state in the global war on terror. The rise of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the 2000s posed a significant threat to the state. Terrorist attacks in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad underscored the severity of the threat. In response, the Pakistan military launched a series of large-scale operations to dismantle militant networks. Operations like Zarb-e-Azb (2014) and Radd-ul-Fasaad (2017) were instrumental in reclaiming territories held by militants and restoring a semblance of normalcy in conflict-ridden areas.

The Pakistani military’s role in combating terrorism came at a high cost. Thousands of soldiers lost their lives in the fight against extremism, further deepening the public’s respect for the military. The 2014 Peshawar Army Public School attack, where more than 140 children were killed by militants, was a turning point for the country. The tragedy united the nation in grief, and the military’s subsequent response to root out terrorism was seen as an act of redemption. The military’s swift and decisive actions in the wake of the Peshawar attack reaffirmed its role as the protector of the nation.

In the digital age, the military has found itself increasingly targeted by social media campaigns that challenge its influence in Pakistan’s political and economic spheres. Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have provided a space for critical voices to question the military’s involvement in governance, its economic interests, and its handling of internal security. These platforms have allowed dissenting voices to reach a global audience, often challenging the narratives promoted by the state and its institutions.

Criticism of the military on social media has focused on several key areas, including its economic ventures through organizations like the Fauji Foundation, its alleged interference in political affairs, and its role in controlling media narratives. Detractors argue that the military’s influence over civilian institutions has stifled Pakistan’s democratic development and contributed to a culture of impunity.

However, while these critical voices have gained traction on social media, they have not significantly eroded the military’s standing among the general public. In fact, despite the social media campaigns, the military remains the most trusted institution in Pakistan. Public opinion surveys consistently show that the military enjoys a level of support unmatched by any other institution, including the civilian government.

The military’s ability to maintain public trust despite these campaigns is a reflection of its deep-seated relationship with the people. For many Pakistanis, the military’s track record of defending the country from external threats and combating internal challenges far outweighs the criticisms levelled at it. The armed forces are seen not only as the defenders of the nation’s borders but also as a force for stability and order in times of crisis.

Despite the rise of social media criticism, the bond between the Pakistani military and its people remains strong. This enduring support is rooted in a shared history of sacrifice and service. From the earliest days of Pakistan’s formation to the present, the military has been the institution that Pakistanis have turned to in times of need. Whether during wars with India, internal insurgencies, or natural disasters, the military has consistently stepped up to serve the nation.

Events like Defense Day celebrated annually on September 6, highlight the public’s love for their armed forces. On this day, Pakistanis come together to honour the sacrifices made by soldiers in defence of the country. The military’s efforts during natural disasters, such as the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods, have further strengthened its image as the protector of the people, not just in times of war but also in times of national crisis. The military’s ongoing role in defending the nation from terrorism and extremism has also contributed to its continued popularity. While the fight against terrorism has been long and difficult, the public’s respect for the military’s sacrifices remains unwavering. This support is reflected in the way Pakistanis rally around their armed forces during periods of heightened security tensions, such as skirmishes along the border with India or operations against militant groups.

The history of Pakistan’s military is one of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the nation. From the earliest days of Pakistan’s formation to the present, the military has faced countless challenges, both external and internal. Yet through every trial, the armed forces have stood as a pillar of strength, defending the nation from threats both seen and unseen.

While social media campaigns have introduced new narratives that challenge the military’s influence, they have not diminished the public’s love and respect for its armed forces. The bond between the Pakistani people and their military remains strong, forged through decades of shared sacrifice and service. As Pakistan continues to face complex security challenges in the 21st century, one thing remains clear: the love of the people for their military is unshakable, and the military will continue to be the guardian of the nation’s sovereignty and stability.

The writer is a journalist, TV presenter & column writer. She can be reached via her insta account @farihaspeaks