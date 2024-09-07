England captain Kane sets sights on Ronaldo’s enduring career

England captain Harry Kane plans to follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s example by extending his career as long as possible.

Portugal striker Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his remarkable career in a Nations League victory over Croatia on Thursday.

It was the 39-year-old’s 213th appearance for his country and the achievement has provided Bayern Munich forward Kane with an incentive as he approaches the latter stages of his own career.

Kane endured a difficult Euro 2024 as Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten 2-1 in the final by Spain after a spluttering campaign.

But the 31-year-old is keen to follow in the footsteps of former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo as he prepares for England’s Nations League opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

“Cristiano is the benchmark, not only being one of the best footballers ever to play, but also the benchmark of how long you can play for at a higher level,” Kane told reporters on Friday. “I think sometimes in football and maybe in sport in general, there’s a perception that when you get to your thirties it’s time to start slowing down, playing fewer games and not playing to the high level.