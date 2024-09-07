Sufis and scholars helped Honey Singh explore Islam

Indian famed rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh disclosed that he has learned about Islam through spiritual leaders and Sufis.

He said his understanding of faith was improved by discovering the Islamic values and learning a lot from them.

Talking about his early years, he says he moved to Mohali, Punjab in 2007 and was involved in music industry but was not popular as he is now.

It was remotely that time when, he said, he met religious scholar and Sufis who talked about religion in such a way that enhanced his curiosity.

He says he gained a deep understanding of Islam learning about Prophet Moses and Jesus and also about the role of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He attentively listened to the teachings, especially about the portrayal of Jesus in the Quran.

The rapper shared how he would often ask questions about various aspects of the religion, and the scholars would patiently enlighten him with answers.

Reflecting on his career, Singh admitted that after achieving fame and wealth in 2012, he strayed from the path of faith and got involved in darker forces.

“That was the biggest mistake of my life,” he confessed.