Simon Cowell reacts to Carrie becoming ‘American Idol’ judge

Simon Cowell has given his verdict on American Idol’s newest judge.

One month after it was revealed Carrie Underwood will be replacing Katy Perry on the ABC singing competition series’ upcoming 25th season, the music mogul revealed what he really thinks of the “Before He Cheats” singer joining the judges’ table nearly 20 years after her win.

“I think it’s a good choice,” Cowell exclusively told E! News’ Will Marfuggi following America’s Got Talent’s Sept. 3 live show. “Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good, she’s such a sweet person.”

As for Cowell’s top tip for being a good reality TV judge?

“You just gotta say how you feel,” he shared. “It’s not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things and we don’t agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it.”

Cowell’s stamp of approval comes one week after Underwood confirmed that she’s making her homecoming to Idol following Perry’s exit earlier this year.

“I feel like I’ve been so blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I’ve been able to be a part of many other genres or music as well,” the 41-year-old said during a surprise appearance at SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour in Las Vegas on Aug. 23. “I mean, I’ve got a song with Papa Roach right now. It’s a lot of fun.”

As for what she plans to bring to the judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she noted, “I like to think that I am versatile and hopefully, when I listen to people come and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on in terms of what music I’m thinking.”

But unlike Cowell’s infamous sharp-tongued critiques, Underwood plans to lead with kindness.

“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” she added. “And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”