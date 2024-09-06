The Spirit of Defence

Like every year, a grateful Pakistani nation is celebrating the Defence of Pakistan Day in a befitting manner on September 6, 2024, thus paying tributes to its Shuhadas and Ghazis who had defended the geographical as well as ideological borders of the motherland boldly and courageously in September 1965 defeating the squirrel on the ground, in the air and on the seas. They had thus written a golden chapter of the country’s history which had come into existence with the blessings of Almighty Allah under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the world map out of nowhere only on August 14, 1947.

Like Independence Day, the Defence of Pakistan Day is also being celebrated by the civil, military and political leadership and the entire nation.

It was on September 6, 1965, that India crossed the international borders and attacked Pakistan through Lahore without a warning or a formal declaration of war even. By doing so, India day and night claims to be the largest democracy in the world had utterly and totally violated the international charter of the United Nations and also norms of civilized behaviour among the states in her desire to subjugate the neighbouring countries of the region. India had also quite arrogantly and blatantly brushed aside all her international commitments.

Even after a lapse of 59 years, those who had witnessed the sneaky and treacherous Indian attack lie this scribe and are still alive having vivid memories of those 17 days and celebrate the Defence of Pakistan Day on September 6 every year keep reminding the new generations about how the armed forces of Pakistan, solidly backed by the entire nation, had defeated the Indian attackers. They tell the new generations about the Indian Army Chief’s desire to sip a big peg of whisky in the Lahore Gymkhana Club, then in Bagh-e-Jinnah, on September 6 evening, dog fight of PAF Sabres over Lahore chasing Indian aircraft and great tank battle at Chowinda in Sialkot sector are foiled and defeated.

Pakistan had emerged from the 17-day-long September War with India a strong and self-confident nation, genuinely proud of itself and its armed forces.

During the September 19675 War, while the armed forces were engaged in defending geographical frontiers on the ground, air and sea, the entire nation had formed a strong rock-like second defence line extending and providing all-out support to their forces. While doing so, the people had forgotten to which government was in power.

Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan was at the helm of national affairs as the President and his inspirational speech over Radio Pakistan after the sneaky Indian attack had infused great spirit and courage among everyone The national priorities had become very clear those days, any danger to the motherland called for the unity and unstinted support to the government and the armed forces, and it was forthcoming in a very strong and firm manner.

It is a matter of record that in those 17 days, Pakistan was at war with India, and crime had been reduced negligibly to the lowest level ever. No political party or leader was seen trying to draw any advantage out of the war or berate the government of the day for political or personal gains. They were all one and united in the defence of the motherland and defeating the Indian aggressors.

In all fairness, Pakistan had emerged from the 17-day-long September War with India a strong and self-confident nation, genuinely proud of itself and its armed forces.

The nation had demonstrated utmost unity in its ranks and file in facing the danger and aggression from India. It is quite rightly said and believed that national unity and full and solid support in an unquestionable manner to the armed forces in the field is essential for victory in the war. This was amply proved during the September 1965 War. With the unstinted support of the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan were able to resolve the need for Indian aggression across the international borders forcing her to pay the price for it by capturing four times more territory than what India had occupied and forcing her to accept a ceasefire return to the negotiating table and to v each other’s captured territory.

It was certainly the finest hour of glory of the Army, and Air Force and a day to be always remembered by future generations paying tributes to the Shuhdas and Ghazis of the 17 days of war with India, we should also be offering tributes and prayers for those officers and jawans of the armed forces who were martyred in action since 1948 in the defence of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the mother including those laying down their lives in the ongoing war against the militants, extremists and terrorists to ensure safe and secure Pakistan for the posterity.

And while we celebrate the Defence of Pakistan Day on September 6 now and every year in future with continued blessings of Almighty Allah, it should also be observed as a thanksgiving day in line with the spirit and national unity demonstrated during the September War and above all petty personal, political and other considerations whatsoever.

We should also be praying for the safety, security and solidarity of Pakistan and also seeking blessings of Almighty Allah for continuously granting us the strength, courage, commitment and determination to continue protecting and safeguarding at all costs and offering all sacrifices, the freedom and honour of our God-given motherland Pakistan for now and always. All of us should be paying to the Shuhdas and Ghazis of the September War and reaching out to their families, taking care and thus reiterating that they are not alone and the entire nation is with them in every difficult hour of theirs, please.

The writer is a Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmal.com