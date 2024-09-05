Pakistani schoolgirl wins bronze at Asian Junior Boxing C’ship

Pakistani student Ayesha Mumtaz has won the bronze medal at the Asian Junior and School Boxing Championship in Abu Dhabi after defeating Vietnamese opponent Thi Hong Yen Nguyen in the quarterfinal, state media reported on Wednesday.

The boxing championship, organized by the Asian Boxing Confederation, is a tournament for young athletes taking place in the Al Ain City of Abu Dhabi from August 27 to September 10.

“A Pakistani schoolgirl Ayesha Mumtaz has won a bronze medal at the Asian Junior and School Boxing Championship in Abu Dhabi,” Radio Pakistan said on Wednesday. “She defeated Thi Hong Yen Nguyen of Vietnam in the quarterfinal.”

According to local media reports, Mumtaz competed and demonstrated “exceptional abilities” in the 46kg weight category as the only participant from Pakistan, with her :well-executed” jabs proving decisive against the Vietnamese opponent.

Pakistan Boxing Federation President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood congratulated Mumtaz on her win, saying her triumph was a testament to the potential of Pakistani athletes.

“The PBF remains committed to fostering young talent across the country and anticipates further success from Ayesha Mumtaz and other emerging athletes,” media reports quoted him as saying.

The only other female medalist from Pakistan in the Asian Boxing Championships was Hadiya Kamal, who won a bronze in the 2022 edition due to a direct entry into the semifinals, state media said.