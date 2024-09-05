Nobody unbeatable anymore, Tiafoe says ahead of US Open semi

Frances Tiafoe heads into Friday’s all-American US Open semi-final against Taylor Fritz insisting that nobody is unbeatable anymore.

This year’s US Open has seen 24-time Slam winner and four-time New York champion Novak Djokovic suffer his earliest exit in 18 years.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty.

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer is long retired while Rafael Nadal, a four-time winner, is 38 and absent from this edition, heading into the twilight of his career.

“It was only a matter of time, the game is open. It’s not like it once was where you make quarter-finals, you play Rafa, and you’re looking at flights,” said Tiafoe.

“Now it’s just totally different and no one’s unbeatable, especially later in the season where guys are maybe a little bit cooked.

“Maybe just not as fresh and they’re vulnerable. It’s pretty exciting.”