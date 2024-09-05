Remembering Syed Geelani

Early in this week, the Kashmiri diaspora scattered across the world and its allies remembered the gigantic presence of Syed Ali Geelani, the aftereffects of whose absence continues to be felt three years after he breathed his last in a house, which continued to be his prison cell for many, many years. Syed Ali Geelani, an icon of Kashmiri resistance, dedicated his life to the cause of Kashmir’s independence from Indian occupation. His unwavering commitment and sacrifices have left an indelible mark on the history of Kashmir.

The Indian government has long attempted to portray a facade of normalcy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by silencing the voices of Kashmiri leaders like Syed Ali Geelani. However, the truth remains that the Kashmiri people continue to suffer under brutal repression and human rights violations.

Syed Ali Geelani was not alone in his struggle for Kashmir’s freedom. He was part of a long line of Kashmiri leaders who have sacrificed their lives for the cause. From Maqbool Bhat to Burhan Wani, the history of Kashmir is filled with stories of bravery and resistance. The indigenous nature of the Kashmiri freedom movement cannot be denied, and the sacrifices of its leaders will forever be remembered.

Despite his stature as a revered leader, the Indian authorities stooped to a new low by denying Syed Ali Geelani a proper funeral and burial. This inhumane act not only reflects the callousness of the Indian government but also highlights their desperation to suppress the voices of dissent in Kashmir. The denial of basic rights even in death is a clear violation of human decency and serves as a testament to the oppressive nature of the Indian occupation.

Syed Ali Geelani consistently maintained a strong belief in identifying himself as Pakistani throughout his lifetime. His famous slogan “Hum Pakistani hain, Pakistan hamara hai” resonates with Kashmiris who feel a strong connection to Pakistan. Despite facing immense pressure and persecution, he never wavered in his allegiance to Pakistan and his commitment to the Kashmiri cause. His life is a testament to the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people. From his early days as a student activist to his eventual leadership role in the Kashmiri freedom movement, Syed Ali Geelani never shied away from standing up for what he believed to be the right side of history. His legacy of resistance will continue to inspire generations of Kashmiris to never give up on their quest for freedom.

Syed Ali Geelani’s tireless efforts and ultimate sacrifice have brought the Kashmiri struggle for freedom to the forefront of international attention. His unwavering commitment to the cause of Kashmir serves as a beacon of hope for those who continue to resist oppression and injustice. His sacrifices cannot ever be forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who yearn for freedom.

Let us honour his memory by continuing the fight for justice, freedom, and self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

The writer is a student.