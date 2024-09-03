Ahsan Khan refuses to answer about his crush during live show

Popular Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan appeared as a guest on the comedy show Mazaq Raat and refused to talk about his crushes as he respected his wife, the love of his life.

During the show, he was asked if he had a crush on someone. He refused to answer the question and said that we all like people in our lives and there are crushes but he won’t name them on live television for a very particular reason and will reserve the answer for himself.

He said that his kids are growing up now and he is a married man so he would not want to take names to respect his wife.

He added that the love of your life should be respected enough that you don’t start taking someone’s name on television as it will not look good.

Ahsan Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry who rose to fame through his talent and hard work. He is always loved by millions for his strong performances, hosting, and the way he interacts with his fans.