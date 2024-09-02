NA passes four bills

The National Assembly on Monday passed four bills, clause by clause. The bills included, [The Apostille Bill, 2024], Bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use, [The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024], Bill further to amend the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 [The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024] and Bill further to amend the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 [The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

These bills were tabled by key ministers, including Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif introduced the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at further amending the Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961.

Minister of State for Finance, Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik laid before the National Assembly APPROPRIATION Accounts of the Government of Pakistan for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Audit Reports of the Auditor-General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for the Audit Year 2023- 24, as required under Article 171 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Ali Pervaiz also laid before the National Assembly the Annual Report of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Economy for the year, 2022-23, under sub-section (2) of section 9A of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 and Governor’s Annual Report of Financial Year 2022-23, under sub-section (1) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

State Minister for Finance and Revenue laid before the National Assembly the Half Year Report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Economy for the year 2023-24, under sub-section (2) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956. 17.

The Annual Report of the National Commission on the Rights of Child for 2023-24 was also laid before the National Assembly by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, as required under subsection (1) of section 17 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017.