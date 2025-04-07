Fans confuse Pakistani star with Ranbir Kapoor

Famous Pakistani actor Affan Waheed claimed that he was mistaken for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor by fans in London.

The actor, known for his role in the drama serial Do Bol, recently appeared on a private TV show, where he shared an interesting incident from his life. During a game segment, the host asked him to share a truth about his life.

Affan Waheed recalled, “I was in London for a project and as I stepped out of a restaurant, a few Indian fans approached me and said, ‘You are Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor!’ I played along and agreed, and before I knew it, the fans started taking pictures with me, thinking I was Ranbir Kapoor.”

Affan Waheed refrained from naming the celebrity, explaining, “I didn’t want to name anyone because people might troll and say, ‘Where is Ranbir Kapoor, and where am I?’ So I kept quiet about it.”

However, actor Agha Ali, who was also present in the show, revealed that it was indeed Ranbir Kapoor the fans had confused him with.

Earlier, South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna revealed that her ‘Animal’ co-star and Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor once made her ‘cry’ on the sets.

Not only did Ranbir Kapoor make his co-star Rashmika Mandanna cry when his character cheated on hers and broke her heart on screen in ‘Animal’, but he also left her crying off camera, however, happy tears with a rather sweet gesture.

In an interview, Mandanna shared that she couldn’t contain her emotions when Ranbir Kapoor brought her meal from his home after she was done eating the ‘boring food’.

“When we were shooting, I was complaining about my breakfast ki itna boring tha (that it’s so boring). And how nicely, how sweetly Ranbir Kapoor got me breakfast the next day,” she shared. “He made his chef cook all of that. He got me breakfast and I started crying. I was like ‘How can the same food be so good? I’m sorry this is too good.'”

“And he’s like ‘Why are you eating that boring food?’ and I was like ‘You are blessed with a good cook naa, we are not,” the ‘Pushpa’ star remembered. “Hum aam aadmi hain (we are common people), so we can’t get like a cook from Hyderabad and all no.'”

Notably, Ranbir Kapoor and Mandanna co-starred alongside Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s neo-noir action thriller, ‘Animal’ – one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.