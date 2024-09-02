3 killed as boulder hits bus in Kohistan

At least three people were killed and several others injured when landside hit a bus of Northern Areas Transport Company (NATCO) here on Monday.

President NATCO, Fazal Elahi said that a bus of NATCO heading to Hunza from Rawalpindi was hit by a landslide in district Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that three passengers were killed on the spot in the accident while several others sustained injuries.

Rescue and relief operation was started soon after the incident and the bodies and injured were shifted to a local hospitals in Kohistan.