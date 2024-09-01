Cat keeping trend on the rise among girls

Cats have become an integral part of many household and the trend has emerged following deeper emotional attachment of girls with the soft and beautiful creature. This new-found love for felines is not just a passing phase, as from companionship to emotional support, cats are being seen in many homes nowadays.

Ms. Saliha Malik, a BS degree-holder, exemplifies this trend. Speaking to APP, she shared her experience of receiving a cat as a gift from her relatives. What started as a simple gesture soon blossomed into a deep bond. “After living with the cat in our home, we developed a love for it. Now, the cat is part of our family,” Saliha said with a smile. She described how her cat often sleeps beside her, providing comfort and companionship. “It is my friend,” she added, highlighting how the cat’s presence has become an essential part of her daily life.

Saliha also mentioned that her cat contributes to maintaining cleanliness around the house, a trait that endears the pet even more to her. “Without my cat, it has become very difficult to spend my days. I feel bored without it,” she confessed, underscoring the emotional attachment that has grown over time. For Saliha, her cat is not just a pet, it is a friend and a source of joy in her life.

This sentiment is echoed by Mrs. Shamim, a housewife, and her daughter Zarri, too who also have a profound attachment to their cats. “We had four beautiful cats,” they proudly stated. Their home, they explained, has become a sanctuary for these felines, with each cat having its unique personality and charm. The bond they share with their pets is so strong that they often receive requests from others to purchase their cats. “A good number of people contact us to get cats, often offering high prices,” they revealed. Despite the offers, they have only sold two cats and one cat lost life after being attacked by a stray dog. Now, they have only one cat.

The rising trend of cat keeping is not just limited to companionship. It has also spurred a growing market for cats, with many people willing to pay substantial amounts for a well-bred feline. This has given rise to a small but thriving economy centered around cat breeding and selling, particularly among young women, who see it as both a passion and a potential source of income.

Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, a deputy director at Livestock Department, observed the trend firsthand. “A good number of citizens contact me for treatment of their cats,” he said. According to Dr. Akhtar, the surge in cat ownership is getting common among girls, who seem to have a natural affinity for these animals.