CM Sindh approves Rs 500m for IT certificate programs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved PKR 500 million to launch certificate programs in nine IT fields as part of the Poverty Alleviation Program. The initiative aims to provide industry-relevant training to students and professionals across the province. During a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, IT Secretary Noor Ahmed Samoo, Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Professor Tariq Rafi, and other senior officials were present. The IT Secretary briefed the Chief Minister that NED University will conduct IT courses for Karachi and Tharparkar divisions, Mehran University for Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, while IBA Sukkur will offer courses for Sukkur and Larkana divisions. Initially, the program will train 10,000 young people, with the Sindh IT Department releasing PKR 500 million for this purpose. The courses will cover various fields, including Java, Python, Database Administration, Graphic Design, E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Web Development, Mobile Application Development, and Data Science. According to IT Secretary Noor Ahmed Samoo, the courses will last two months, with classes held five days a week, from Monday to Friday. Each group will consist of 30 to 35 participants. The program will be conducted in two phases: the first phase will focus on IT certification, and the second phase will offer incentives to the most talented students. All participants will receive their certificates in person at designated centers.