Munna Bhaiya makes a comeback with ‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode

Actor Divyendu Sharma’s fan-favourite character Munna Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya made a comeback in the bonus episode of the Indian series ‘Mirzapur’ season 3 – but with a twist.

One of the most-loved characters from the gangster thriller, Phoolchand ‘Munna’ Tripathi, played by Divyendu Sharma, who was originally killed by Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit in the finale of season 2, made a jaw-dropping comeback in the bonus episode on Friday.

However, the 26-minute footage of the bonus episode, marking the comeback of Munna Bhaiya, released two months after season 3 premiered on the streaming platform, is the compilation of the deleted scenes, as teased in the promotional video by Sharma.

“Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohut miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuch cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you,” he said in the date announcement clip.

The bonus episode is now available to stream.

Notably, the 10-episodic part 1 of ‘Mirzapur’ season 3 started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last month.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the ensemble cast of ‘Mirzapur 3’ includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Anjum Sharma among others.

The series follows the story of Akhandanand ‘Kaleen’ Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman, who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district, in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India. Makers of the hit series have confirmed that the show will return with season 4 sooner than expected. While no official date has been shared, it is rumoured to premiere in 2025 or 2026.