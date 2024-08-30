LHC issues notices in PTI President’s case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the parties involved in a petition seeking details of the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President, Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the hearing of the petition, which was filed to obtain comprehensive information on the charges against Sheikh. Following the proceedings, the court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing.

The petition was submitted by Saima Sheikh, the wife of Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh, through her legal counsel, Advocate Azhar Siddique. The petitioner argued that her husband was unlawfully targeted in a politically motivated arrest, claiming that he was detained based on a year-old case. The petition requests the court to order the provision of all details of the cases filed against Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh and to restrain further punitive actions against him.