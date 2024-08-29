Punjab Police under fire for failing to protect CM Gandapur

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday demanded the government of Punjab to take action against the provincial police for not providing security to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur during his recent visit to Faisalabad.

In a letter written by the principal secretary to Gandapur to the principal secretary to the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the former has complained that security was not provided to the KP CM despite the fact that the chief security adviser, Punjab had been informed in advance. “There are already threats to Gandapur’s life. Special instructions have been given in the Blue Book regarding the provision of security to the VVIPs,” reads the letter. On the contrary, the principal secretary to KP CM writes, all officials of the federal and Punjab governments are provided security during their visit to KP.

In the letter, the principal secretary has not only urged his counterpart from Punjab to inform CM Maryam about that, but has also demanded an investigation in order to identify the persons responsible for that.