Imran should contest elections in jail, not Oxford, says Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari has criticised Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), suggesting that he should contest elections in Adiala Jail rather than at Oxford University.

In a statement, Azma Bukhari stated that the Western media, once praised by Khan for its values, now labels him as a “disgrace” due to ongoing corruption allegations.

She highlighted that Transparency International’s reports during Khan’s tenure pointed to a rise in Pakistan’s corruption index.

Bukhari further accused Khan and his wife of exploiting their positions as Prime Minister and First Lady, respectively, for personal gain, alleging that they kept valuable gifts from the Toshakhana and concealed millions of pounds.

She expressed disbelief that someone facing serious charges related to the failed May 9 uprising, corrupt practices, and violations of the Official Secrets Act would seek to run for Oxford University’s Chancellor position.

Criticising Khan’s fluctuating rhetoric, Bukhari remarked that true leaders do not change their narratives weekly, likening such behaviour to that of a fraudster rather than a leader.

Imran Khan’s team announced last month that the PTI’s founding leader will run for chancellor of Oxford University from his prison cell in Pakistan

The seat of chancellor of Oxford University is vacant following the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten, the former governor of Hong Kong and Tory Party chairman, who held the post for 21 years.

For the first time, the elections for the chancellor will be held online compared to the traditional process in which the graduates were required to attend the process in full academic dress. The prestigious chancellorship goes to graduates of the university, usually politicians.

Khan is currently in jail over allegations of stoking protests and violence against the Pakistan military on May 9 last year. He has denied the charges.