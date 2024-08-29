Rangers’ display of Syed Ali Gilani’s photo at Wagah irks BSF

Pakistan Rangers’ move to display a large photograph of late Kashmiri top pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Gilani at the Attari-Wagah joint check post has perturbed India’s Border Security Force.

The photograph, prominently positioned near the flag-lowering ceremony site on the Wagah side of the border, was put up recently. The act has irritated BSF officials on the other said. The New Indian Express quoted a senior BSF official as having said on condition of anonymity that the area in question is designated strictly for regimental and ceremonial use and should not be politicized. “This act appears to be an attempt to leverage the high-profile location to influence visitors attending the Beat-the-Retreat ceremony, an established military tradition marking the end of the official day. The photograph’s placement is clearly intended to underscore the Kashmir issue and escalate tensions,” the official added.

The Indian daily quoted another BSF official as having said that this move seems to be a tactic to attract and draw international attention and focus on the Kashmir issue. Pertinently, the display of Syed Ali Gilani’s image at the site is a gesture of support for the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian bondage, reflecting Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.