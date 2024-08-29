LUMS Welcomes Students at Orientation 2024

Lahore, August 29, 2024: LUMS welcomed an exceptional cohort of over 1,200 students from across the country. This year’s Orientation programme offered a blend of innovative activities and engaging events, designed to inspire, connect, and prepare students for the rigorous and transformative journey ahead.

While speaking to parents, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Cheema, emphasized the increasing need for broad-based education. “Due to technological advancements, there will be significant disruption in the job market, and students should have the flexibility and adaptability to reskill themselves. This is why the curriculum at LUMS is designed to provide young adults with a diverse set of skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and reasoning. We aim to produce holistic individuals who possess real leadership potential in any job they undertake.”

Orientation 2024 provided the incoming batch opportunities to interact with faculty and peers. The new students were guided on their first-semester courses, the LUMS Code of Conduct, and balancing academic and extracurricular activities. Faculty panels covered personal effectiveness, social maturity and selecting majors amongst other topics. These activities were punctuated with engaging social activities and sports competitions. A memorable batch photo was the highlight of the programme.

Commenting on the Orientation programme, Dr. Adnan Zahid, Dean, Office of Student Affairs (OSA) said, “This year’s Orientation offered sessions designed to support our incoming undergraduate students. A diverse array of activities ranging from informative sessions on academic integrity and course enrolment to engaging social events helped ensure a smooth transition into university life. Valuable alumni panels were also lined up to provide guidance and insights.”

Over 700 sessions were made possible by the campus offices and students. The Student Orientation Committee, Orientation Coaches, Deputies, and PALss (Peer Ambassador at LUMS for Social Support) played an active role in the entire programme.

Addressing the new cohort with a warm welcome, Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Provost, added, “Congratulations on making it to LUMS! Joining a university marks a pivotal transition, and the LUMS Orientation sets the tone for the journey ahead. This year’s event emphasized the importance of coming prepared to classes, balancing activities, and making the most of the diverse programmes offered. Among Pakistan’s brightest talent, some students may find themselves below the mean, but that’s not a bad place to be if learning and growth are taking place. The success of LUMS alumni is defined by the rich experiences and opportunities they embrace, not just their grades. LUMS has been pathbreaking in many ways, and its success has been driven by exceptional faculty and a steadfast commitment to merit.”