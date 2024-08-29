Georgia goalkeeper Mamardashvili to join Liverpool in 2025

Liverpool announced the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday but the Georgia international will not arrive at Anfield until next season. Mamardashvili shone during his nation’s first ever major tournament at Euro 2024 as Georgia reached the last 16 before bowing out to eventual winners Spain. “Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance –- with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season,” Liverpool said in a statement. “The Reds have secured a deal for the 23-year-old that will see him stay in Spain for the remainder of the current campaign with Los Che before switching to Merseyside next summer.”