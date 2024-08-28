One of two missing brothers of Azhar Mishwani’s returns home

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azhar Mashwani’s one of two missing brothers has returned home.

This was told by PTI lawyer Dr Babar Awan to the court during the hearing on the petition for the recovery of two missing brothers of Azhar Mishwani in Islamabad High Court. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq is hearing the case. Thanks to the Islamabad High Court, a hostage has reached home, lawyer Babar Awan said. Lawyer Dr Babar Awan also told the court that some employees of the PTI Secretariat also reached home.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan appeared in court on behalf of the government. Today, it is hoped that the Attorney General will announce some good news, Babar Awan said. He said missing Faizan returned, but his condition is not better, he is at home. The Attorney General submitted that earlier the case was on the second bench, and we assured them that we were doing our best and using all resources for the recovery of the missing persons.

The Attorney General said one missing worker has returned, and given a little time, the rest will return.