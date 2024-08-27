Balochistan Bleeds

The country woke to the news of a surge of violent attacks in Balochistan, which caused the martyrdom of 14 security personnel and over two dozen innocent civilians in different parts of the province. Already in the headlines for the ongoing conflict, the province witnessed a new wave of terror as militants targeted both security forces and ordinary citizens; leaving a trail of questions about the challenges that Balochistan faces in its struggle for peace and stability.

The military’s media wing said that the attacks were part of a larger effort to destabilise Balochistan, with overwhelming evidence of sabotaged CPEC development projects. It is an open secret that terrorists have been targeting innocent, peace-loving and unarmed Pakistanis for quite some time now. On the night of August 25, they showed their presence in areas such as Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela. In Musa Khel, militants stopped a bus and coldly executed passengers from the Seraiki region who were working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood. Expectedly, this barbarism is yet to be condemned by the torchbearers of humanity. The only respite for the countrymen was that a violent encounter between security forces and terrorists neutralised at least 21 militants. However, the victory has again come at a high cost, with 14 brave security personnel making the ultimate sacrifice.

Balochistan, the most impoverished province, has long been a hotspot for conflict, mainly because of its rich natural resources and its backwardness in education, employment and economic development. This disparity provides fodder for cowardly elements to fuel unrest and carry out militant activities. The recent attacks are part of a broader pattern of escalating violence that has plagued the province for decades and only serves to pull covers off social media propaganda on separatist movements. What rights can be guaranteed by these outfits by taking the lives of innocent Balochs and destroying their livelihoods?

Pakistan has long been at war on terror after the global surge in terrorist activities following the 9/11 attacks. Over the past two decades, the armed forces have faced crucial challenges in their fight against terrorism, particularly in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in 2021 further complicated the security situation, with militants using the neighbouring country as a base for launching attacks on Pakistani soil.

The army, in response to the rising threat, has launched several counter-terrorism operations, the latest being Operation Azm-e-Istehkam as part of the National Action Plan to root out terrorism from the country. Despite these efforts, the situation in Balochistan remains just as precarious.

The night of August 25 will always remain a nightmare for the families of the immediate victims and the whole of Pakistan. To add to the misfortune, this heart-wrenching tragedy would soon be used by misleading campaigns to paint those responsible for killing women, children and unarmed men as victims, not blood-thirsty monsters. *