Issue of internet slowdown, firewall echoes in NA

Concerns over internet slowdown and the implementation of a firewall in Pakistan were brought up in the National Assembly, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Rai Hasan Nawaz Kharl accusing the government of being afraid of the youth, prompting the move to implement a firewall.

Responding to these concerns, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar did not confirm whether a firewall was being implemented but stated that efforts were underway to improve internet services.

“The government aims to enhance the entire IT system,” Tarar said. “The issue of internet slowdown will be resolved within the next five to six days.”

Tarar further mentioned that the Minister for IT would provide a detailed response on the matter, but had to return to Lahore due to his mother’s illness.

Addressing another query, Tarar acknowledged that laying fibre optic networks posed a significant challenge. He also noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had already provided its stance on the firewall issue, highlighting that there were many rumours. “We will see significant improvements in the coming days,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has provided VPN services to companies and freelancers affected by the internet speed issues.

This information came to light during the National Assembly session when the Ministry of Information Technology presented details of the registered VPNs with the PTA.

According to the documents submitted by the Ministry of Information Technology, 20,500 VPNs are registered for 1,422 companies in the country, including 1,286 VPNs for companies, 136 for freelancers, and those registered with P@SHA.

The document further detailed that the 1,286 VPNs cater to 19,840 company users, while 136 licences cover 180 VPNs. Additionally, 417 VPNs registered under P@SHA are recognised by the PTA.

In a written response, the Ministry of IT stated that the PTA is collaborating with the Ministry of IT and other stakeholders on VPN registration, and has provided VPN facilities to companies and freelancers, given the current circumstances.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Ministry of Information Technology (IT) technical person in a case against slow internet speed and alleged installation of firewall.

The court also sought the detailed report from respondents till next date September 3.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the cases, remarked that the work associated with the IT field was connected with the Internet. He said that a similar case was also pending with Lahore High Court, adding that no one was taking responsibility here too.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s lawyer contended that firstly the authority came to know that two cables are damaged. “Now we have received messages that the third cable is also cut down,” he said.

The court asked that who was responsible for this cutting of cables, the business community has been complaining about the internet speed for the last ten days. Deputy Attorney General adopted the stance that there was no impact of any installation on the Internet speed.

Imaan Mazari Advocate pleaded that Internet was working normally but only the function of WhatsApp was affected. PTA lawyer said that the authority was upgrading the web operating system.