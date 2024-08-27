From last man to winner, Bradley triumphs in BMW Championship

USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley pulled off a surprise win at the BMW Championship with his final round even-par 72 enough to secure a one stroke victory Sunday at Castle Pines.

Bradley had only qualified in the final spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings with his last round at the St Jude Championship last week.

But the 38-year-old overnight leader drew on all his experience to produce a solid round on the Colorado course and finish on 12-under for the tournament.

From coming into the week ranked 50 out of 50, Bradley has now flown up the FedEx Cup rankings and heads to next week’s final event, the Tour Championship in Atlanta, fourth in the standings.

Sweden’s Ludwig Aberg, Australian Adam Scott and American Sam Burns had all threatened to steal the lead on the back nine but Bradley, who made two birdies and two bogeys — including on the final hole when the win was in the bag — held firm.

It was the seventh win on the PGA Tour for Bradley and it was greeted with chants of ‘USA, USA’ around the 18th green for a player strongly associated with the country’s Ryder Cup team.