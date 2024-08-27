Jal to perform in Bangladesh after 14 years

Pakistani rock band Jal will return to Bangladesh for a concert after 14 years. The band, known for popular songs like “Aadat” and “Sajni,” will perform on September 27 at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal. The concert, titled “Legends of the Decade,” is being organised by Assen, Xirconium, and Rootover.

Goher Mumtaz, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, confirmed the event on his official Facebook page. He posted a photo from a previous concert with a message saying, “Hello Bangladesh. See you soon.” He also provided a link to a website with more information about the event.

Fans can purchase tickets for Tk3,050 from Get Set Rock. The concert gates will open at 5pm, and the show will begin at 6pm. The organizers have yet to announce other performers for the event.

Jal was formed in 2002 by Atif Aslam and Goher Mumtaz. Their debut album, “Aadat,” released in 2004, included hit songs like “Lamhe,” “Aadat,” “Panchi” and “Bikhra Hoon Main.” These songs quickly gained popularity and established the band’s reputation in the music industry. This upcoming performance will be a much-anticipated event for fans in Bangladesh who have been waiting for Jal’s return. Courtesy bangladeshpost.