Dengue cases climb by 135% in last seven months across Sindh

About 135% increase in dengue cases has been witnessed in Sindh in seven months this year as compared to 2023. In a report released on Friday, the Sindh Health Department said 1,167 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Sindh so far this year and 1,022 of them were detected in Karachi only. The details shared by the health department mentions that 1,034 cases of dengue were reported in Sindh in first seven months of 2024 while 440 cases of dengue were reported during this much time last year. Giving details of this year’s cases, the department said 83 dengue cases were reported from Hyderabad, 34 from Mirpurkhas and 12 from Sukkur. “This year, eight cases of dengue have been reported in Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad apiece,” reported the SHD. In Karachi, the highest number of dengue cases, 329, was reported from district East, 241 cases were reported from district Central, 197 from district South and 86 from district Korangi, the health department said. The provincial health department said 66 dengue cases were reported in Keamari, 60 in district West and 43 in district Malir.