Corruption & trafficking to face full force of law: FIA

Director, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore, Sarfraz Khan Virk on Sunday announced a comprehensive overhaul of the system, vowing to take stringent measures against perpetrators of human trafficking, corruption, money laundering, and unregistered online pharmacies, in line with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s directives.

In an exclusive Interview with PTV News, the Director said that FIA Lahore has revolutionized its operations by integrating cutting-edge IT-based information systems and research-based methodologies, enabling the agency to tackle complex crimes with precision and efficiency.

Director Sarfraz Khan Virk revealed that this technological upgrade has significantly enhanced the agency’s capabilities, allowing for real-time data analysis, swift identification of patterns, and effective tracking of criminals.

With this modernized approach, FIA Lahore is now better equipped to combat human trafficking, corruption, money laundering, and other sophisticated crimes, ultimately ensuring a safer and more secure environment for citizens.

Director Sarfraz Khan Virk acknowledged that human trafficking remains a formidable challenge, necessitating a multi-faceted approach to combat this heinous crime.

He emphasized that FIA Lahore is steadfast in its commitment to eradicating human trafficking, recognizing its devastating impact on victims and their families.

The agency is working tirelessly to identify and dismantle trafficking networks, arrest perpetrators, and provide support to survivors, he added.

Director Virk also highlighted FIA Lahore’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration, revealing that the agency is taking stern actions against individuals and networks involved in this illicit activity. He emphasized that FIA is working diligently to identify and apprehend human smugglers, while also assisting victims of illegal immigration.

The agency’s crackdown on illegal immigration has already yielded significant results, with numerous arrests and deportations taking place in recent months, he added.

Responding to a query, he said in a bid to combat the nefarious practice of illegal human organ transplantation, Director Sarfraz Khan Virk announced that FIA Lahore has launched a comprehensive crackdown on organ trafficking syndicates. Moreover, the agency has established a state-of-the-art laboratory to detect and prevent illegal organ transplants, he added.

This specialized lab, equipped with advanced forensic technology, will enable FIA to conduct thorough investigations and bring perpetrators to justice, he added.

By targeting the root causes of this illicit trade, FIA Lahore aims to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and ensure that medical procedures are conducted ethically and legally, he mentioned. While warning against the dangers of unregulated online pharmacies, Director Sarfraz urged the public to exercise extreme caution when purchasing medicines online.

He advised citizens to avoid unregistered and uncertified online pharmacies, emphasizing that these platforms often sell counterfeit or substandard medicines that can pose serious health risks.

Instead, he recommended using only online pharmacies registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), ensuring that medicines are genuine, safe, and effective, he stressed.

By taking this precaution, individuals can protect their health and well-being, while also supporting the efforts of FIA Lahore to combat the illegal online pharmacy trade, he concluded.