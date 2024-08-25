Leaked audio involving Aleema, Raoof lays bare differences within PTI

Another Pandora’s box was opened on Saturday as conversation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sister Aleema Khan and PTI’s information secretary Raoof Hasan leaked.

Aleema Khan in her voice message sent to the PTI’s information secretary blamed Bushra Bibi for “trying to occupy the party”.

She accused the former first lady of running a disinformation cell through which she was trying to spread fake news of her meeting with Imran Khan in which she was weeping. The jailer, according to Khan, was planning to kill him and Khan warned him of dire consequences, Aleema said. In his conversation, Khan also said that his conversation was being heard by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

According to experts, Aleema Khan wanted to take complete charge of the party by keeping Bushra Bibi at bay. The PTI founder’s sister wanted everything under her control to run party affairs without any interference from anyone else.

Separately, a team of doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Saturday conducted the medical check-up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. Sources said Dr Asim led the medical examination of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyers had requested for a detailed medical examination. Jail sources said the court had directed the authorities to make arrangements and submit a report in this regard after the completion of the process.

The PTI founder had been suffering from Tinnitus – a condition in which patients hear noises in their ears. It was also reported that a government-appointed doctor had examined him and prescribed medication. However, the PTI founder’s physician advised against taking the prescribed medication.