Recruitment Row: PTI leader takes Parliament House to court

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court challenging the recent recruitments in the Parliament House. The petition was submitted by Nadia Khattak, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition names several respondents, including the Secretary of Interior, the Ministry of Law, the Chairman of the Senate, and others. Khattak has called on the court to declare the appointments made in Parliament as illegal and nullify them. The petition also urges the court to mandate a transparent and rigorous selection process for all future appointments within Parliament. Furthermore, it seeks to ensure equal opportunities for all officials with similar qualifications and expertise, advocating for a merit-based recruitment process. The Islamabad High Court is expected to review the petition and make a decision in the coming days.