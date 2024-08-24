PM to have another audience with Bilawal over ‘power-sharing’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have agreed to convene a meeting on Sunday to discuss power-sharing arrangements.

Sources reveal that the developments were confirmed after a meeting between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, a joint coordination committee meeting between Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party has been postponed until August 25.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Governor House, where key figures from both parties, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Malik Ahmed Khan from PML-N, and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Hasan Murtaza, and Ali Haider Gillani from PPP, will be present. The meeting aims to review the implementation of power-sharing agreements, address PPP’s concerns, and establish a timeline for other aspects of the agreement. It might be noted that the prime minister and the PPP chairman on Thursday held discussion in an effort to sort out differences between them on certain issues related to governance and recent policy decisions taken by the federal and Punjab governments.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister House and followed by a dinner, the PPP complained about the lack of implementation of the agreement reached between the two parties at the time of the formation of the government in February. According to a handout issued by the PM Office, leaders of the two parties reviewed the current political situation in the country. It quoted the PM as having stated that he had been working for the development and prosperity of the country in coordination with the coalition parties.

Besides Mr Bhutto-Zardari, the PPP delegation comprised ex-PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, party’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman and MNA Naveed Qamar. The prime minister was assisted by his deputy and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. The PM had called the meeting after the issues of soaring electricity tariffs and rightsizing of ministries as part of austerity measures triggered a war of words between the ruling allies.