Salman Khan to remake ‘Sholay’?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed his desire to remake the cult hit ‘Sholay’ and revealed the character he wants to play in the title.

In a recent conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Salman Khan revealed which of Salim-Javed’s films would he choose to remake, to which he quickly replied, “I’d make Sholay and Deewar.”

When further asked if the ‘Tiger 3’ actor would prefer to play Jai or Veeru in the remake, he candidly replied, “I can play both, Jai and Veeru. Gabbar also.”

However, the others in the conversation believed that he would be the perfect choice for the new-age Veeru. Looking at Salman’s enthusiasm for all three iconic characters, his father recalled when all the actors in the cast were eager to essay Gabbar Singh on screen in the original film.

One of the most influential Indian films of all time, Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ was originally headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan. Meanwhile, the three-part docuseries ‘Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story’, about the formidable creative partnership and legacy of veteran screenwriters’ duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.