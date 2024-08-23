Court raps authorities over missing persons

During a hearing at the Islamabad High Court, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that it appears the government itself might be benefiting from enforced disappearances. The observation was made during the case concerning the recovery of two missing brothers of Azhar Mashwani. The petitioner’s counsel, Babar Awan, presented his arguments before the court, while Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Dogal informed the court that high-level contacts have been made, and efforts are ongoing to locate the missing individuals. A police officer from Lahore informed the court that despite receiving CCTV footage from the family, the poor resolution made it difficult for NADRA or forensic agencies to identify anyone. Geo-fencing data covering 10,000 numbers had been obtained, but so far, no actionable information has been found. The officer also highlighted the limitations of the Safe City Project, stating that it does not cover every angle, and law enforcement agencies have not made significant progress.