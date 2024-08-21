Roma to be the first to represent Pakistan at Miss Grand International 2024

Roma Michael is the first ever Pakistani model who will be representing Pakistan at Miss Grand International this year. Hailing from Lahore, Pakistan, Roma is a professional model and actress and holds a bachelor’s degree in BTech. Roma has made her mark in the fashion and entertainment industry where she worked with top fashion brands and has graced the screen with roles in two feature films and several dramas. In addition to her work in Pakistan, Roma has represented her country on international platforms, walking for prestigious events such as Cannes Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week and was honoured to represent Pakistan in Miss Charm International. Wishing Roma Michael all the very best for the pageant.