Germany captain Gundogan retires from international football

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan announced his retirement from international football on Monday after leading his country at Euro 2024, citing “a certain tiredness” both physically and mentally.

“After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career,” Gundogan wrote on social media.

“I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number that I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011.”

His retirement follows those of Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller. Kroos hung up his boots for good after Euro 2024, while Mueller called time on his Germany career last month. Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, skippered the Germany team that reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals before losing to eventual champions Spain after extra time. Despite the pain of that defeat Germany demonstrated they are a force to be reckoned with again after the disappointment of successive World Cup group-stage exits either side of a last-16 loss to England at Euro 2020. “My highlight was clearly the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship last summer,” said the Barcelona midfielder.